BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – On Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar vowed that Armenia “will pay the price” against the backdrop of the military escalation between it and Azerbaijan.

The state-owned Anadolu News Agency quoted Akar as saying on Thursday, while receiving the commander of the Azerbaijani air force, Ramiz Taharov:

“Yerevan will sink in its machinations and pay for its action.”

The remarks came against the backdrop of the recent military escalation that has been taking place since July 12 in the disputed Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the two parties to the conflict holding each other responsible for what is happening.

Turkey, who is a close ally to Azerbaijan, has been criticizing Armenia for their military action, despite evidence of the former attacking Armenian towns and villages along the border.

