BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, called on Israel to cease arms supplies to Azerbaijan, in light of the military escalation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian minister said in a statement to the Jerusalem Post, which was published on the Armenian Foreign Ministry website on Wednesday, that selling arms to Baku represented a “deadly danger”, accusing Azerbaijan of targeting civilians and civil infrastructure.

“We will constantly raise this issue, and it will be an integral part of our agenda, both bilaterally and internationally. Israel must stop this deadly trade with Azerbaijan,” the minister added.

Israel has provided Azerbaijan with sophisticated armed drones that have proven effective in combat, despite a few being shot down by the Armenian air defneses.

It is noteworthy to point out the military escalation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been going on since July 12, and the two parties hold each other responsible for the escalation.

Since the clashes broke out along the Azeri-Armenian border, a total of 18 people have been killed.

Advertisements