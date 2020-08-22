BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – A video clip appeared on the website VK this week, showing the Armenian military testing a new drone.

The video shared by the Armenian Video Portal showed the new ‘Dragon’ drone patrolling in the Nagorno Karabakh region.

The Dragon operates as a kamikaze drone, with an operating range of 100 km and maximum speed of 200 km/hr.

New Armenian Loitering munition suicide UAV "Dragon" is being tested. Operating range: 100 km,

Payload: 10-15 kg,

The maximum speed: 180-200 km / h. pic.twitter.com/ZO4773BSgG — 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) August 19, 2020

“A new type of attack drone is being tested. This is another achievement from the Armenian military industry,” the Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry, Hagop Archakyan, said about the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

It is not clear when the Dragon will be introduced to the Armenian Armed Forces; however, given their recent clashes with Azerbaijan, there is a good chance that Yerevan will accelerate its transfer to their military arsenal.