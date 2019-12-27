The Armenian Armed Forces are planning to replenish their arsenal with modern weapons in 2022-2023, particularly with long-range weapon systems, Chief of Armenia’s General Staff Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan said at an end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday.
“We have a decision to acquire modern armament but we have no specific contracts yet. We are planning to acquire such means in 2022-2023. Specifically, this relates to long-range weapons,” the general said.
When asked by a journalist about the possibility of buying Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, Davtyan said that this option was not being considered at present.
“We have no such decision and are not taking any steps for their acquisition. The Armenian Armed Forces operate S-300 systems that are on combat duty,” he said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on December 21 that Yerevan had bought Russian Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile systems.
Armenia buys basic armament from Russia.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.