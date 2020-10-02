BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Anna Nagdalian, announced on Thursday, that Yerevan has decided to summon its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the supply of arms to Azerbaijan.
Nagdalian said in a press statement that “Israel’s supply of ultra-modern weapons to Azerbaijan is unacceptable to us, especially now, under conditions of aggression by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey.”
Israel has been a major arms supplier of Azerbaijan for years, as Baku and Tel Aviv enjoy solid economic and military relations.
Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed on Sunday, September 27, following an exchange of fire in the Karabakh region.
Not long after the clashes, the spokesman for the Nagorno Karabakh leader, Gram Bogossian, announced that the President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Araik Arutyunyan, had declared a state of war and general mobilization for those over the age of 18.
A number of countries, including Russia and France , called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also had a phone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every effort to prevent escalation in Karabakh.
The conflict in Nagorno Karabakh began in February 1988, when the autonomous province declared its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR.
During the armed confrontation that took place between 1992 and 1994, Azerbaijan lost its control over Nagorno Karabakh and seven other adjacent regions.
