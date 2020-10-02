BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – The press secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said in a post published on Facebook that the Armenian air defense forces “shot down an enemy drone” over the city of Abovyan in Kotaixk region, 16 km from Yerevan.

The drone was reportedly flying towards Yerevan before it was shot down by the Armenian air defense forces.

For his part, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “four enemy drones were spotted” on his country’s territory, adding that the air defense forces shot them down.

In turn, another spokesman for the ministry, Artsron Ovanessian, called on Armenians to “not be anxious” because of the sound caused by operating the air defense devices, saying that the most important thing is that they are “working effectively.”

On the morning of September 27, armed clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorny Karabakh and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years.

Azerbaijan said that the Armenian armed forces fired on residential areas on the contact line in the Karabakh Republic.

For its part, Armenia and the Karabakh administration accused the Azerbaijani side of launching “air and missile strikes” and carrying out aggression against the region with the support of Turkey, and the Armenian authorities announced general mobilization in the country.