BERIUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Armenian Armed Forces shot down, on Saturday afternoon, three drones belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the airspace of Armenia.
“Today, from 16:30 to 17:45, air defense units shot down three enemy drones in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia, and another plane was destroyed in the sky of Artsakh,” said the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan.
For its part, Baku claimed the destruction of three “Tor” missile systems of the Armenian forces during the battles in the Jebrayil region.
No further details were released at this time.
Last night, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two Azerbaijani drones that entered their airspace from the Karabakh region.
Armenia has repeatedly warned Azerbaijan against entering their airspace, especially after they targeted their armed forces near the Karabakh region.
