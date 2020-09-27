BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanian, announced on Sunday that Armenian forces shot down two helicopters and three drones of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Karabakh.
Stepanyan wrote on Facebook: “Artsakh (Karabakh) is being attacked by air and missiles … and the Armenian side shot down two enemy helicopters and three drones. The fighting continues. ”
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that it is taking “retaliatory measures” against the actions of the Armenian armed forces on the contact line in Karabakh, and that the operational situation is under control.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused the Armenian armed forces of bombing residential areas along the line of contact in Karabakh; however, no further details were released.
A military clash began on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, and continued for several days in the neighboring regions of Tovuz and Tavush, also bordering Georgia, and located hundreds of kilometers from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Later, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that the danger had reached the line of contact in Karabakh-Aghdam, Khojavind, Fizuli, Gabriel, Goranboy, and Tartar.
In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported firing only in the northern part of the border, hundreds of kilometers from Karabakh and near the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. The situation remained relatively calm in Karabakh.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.