BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanian, announced on Sunday that Armenian forces shot down two helicopters and three drones of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Karabakh.

Stepanyan wrote on Facebook: “Artsakh (Karabakh) is being attacked by air and missiles … and the Armenian side shot down two enemy helicopters and three drones. The fighting continues. ”

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that it is taking “retaliatory measures” against the actions of the Armenian armed forces on the contact line in Karabakh, and that the operational situation is under control.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused the Armenian armed forces of bombing residential areas along the line of contact in Karabakh; however, no further details were released.

A military clash began on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, and continued for several days in the neighboring regions of Tovuz and Tavush, also bordering Georgia, and located hundreds of kilometers from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Later, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that the danger had reached the line of contact in Karabakh-Aghdam, Khojavind, Fizuli, Gabriel, Goranboy, and Tartar.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported firing only in the northern part of the border, hundreds of kilometers from Karabakh and near the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. The situation remained relatively calm in Karabakh.