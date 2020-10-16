BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 A.M.) – On Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that two Azerbaijani drones had been shot down inside the country’s airspace.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani drones entered their airspace and were shot down before they could penetrate deeper into Armenia.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense also denied the Azerbaijani allegations of bombing a number of its cities, and a spokeswoman for the ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Twitter that there had been no firing from the territory of Armenia or by its armed forces, “indicating that the Armenian air defense systems shot down two drones within the country’s airspace.”
The renewed military clashes between Karabakh Republic’s forces and Azerbaijan began on September 27th, following mutual accusations of starting the hostilities.
Following the outbreak of the violence, Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew, and also announced a partial mobilization. Prior to this, Armenia declared a state of war and general mobilization.
