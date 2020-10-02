BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – On Friday morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a plane and an unmanned aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force in Karabakh.

The spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said on her Facebook page:

“Units of the Armenian air defense forces on the northeastern side of the contact line shot down an enemy drone and plane.”

Stepanyan did not provide any details about the downing of these aircraft.

She did confirm that hostilities are still ongoing in Karabakh, noting that “the enemy’s attempts to penetrate the defenses of our forces were thwarted.”

In addition, officials in the Karabakh region announced that the Azerbaijani attack resulted in a number of wounded, including a two-year-old child, and his mother was also injured, and his 9-year-old sister was killed.

Azerbaijan claims they captured several strategic heights in Karabakh this morning, despite the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s reports about repelling the attack.