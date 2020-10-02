BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – On Friday morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a plane and an unmanned aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force in Karabakh.
The spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said on her Facebook page:
“Units of the Armenian air defense forces on the northeastern side of the contact line shot down an enemy drone and plane.”
Stepanyan did not provide any details about the downing of these aircraft.
She did confirm that hostilities are still ongoing in Karabakh, noting that “the enemy’s attempts to penetrate the defenses of our forces were thwarted.”
In addition, officials in the Karabakh region announced that the Azerbaijani attack resulted in a number of wounded, including a two-year-old child, and his mother was also injured, and his 9-year-old sister was killed.
Azerbaijan claims they captured several strategic heights in Karabakh this morning, despite the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s reports about repelling the attack.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.