BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Armenian forces have shot down another Azerbaijani chopper in the Karabkh region, the Armenian Minister of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday morning.
“Our forces have just shot down a helicopter, possibly more than one,” Hovhannisyan said.
No further details were released at this time by the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Azerbaijani has not commented on the claims.
This announcement by the Armenian Minister of Defense comes after another tense night of clashes between the local forces in the Karabakh region and the Azerbaijani military.
The clashes in Karabakh first broke out on Sunday, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities there.
Since then, both sides along the line of contact in Karabakh have suffered dozens of casualties, including a large number of dead.
