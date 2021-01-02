BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Health Alina Nikogossian announced that 3,330 Armenian soldiers were killed during the Karabakh war from September 27th to November 10th.

Nikogossian said that “by January 1, the forensic medical teams examined 3,330 corpses of the soldiers who were killed in Karabakh to determine the identities of the bodies and identify their owners. Since the beginning of the war, 1,441 samples from the bodies have been taken and there are 871 samples in the search stage.”

She stated that specialists from the Scientific and Practical Center for Forensic Medicine have identified 436 bodies, including 66 of them, in the past ten days.

It is noteworthy to mention that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on November 10, with Russian mediation, to stop the war in Karabakh and exchange dead bodies and prisoners.

In addition to the aforementioned deal, Armenia agreed to concede several areas to Azerbaijan, resulting in the latter’s control over a large portion of the Karabakh region.