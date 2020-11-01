BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Ambassador of Armenia to Moscow, Vardan Tujanyan, announced that Yerevan has sent an urgent request to Moscow to start consultations regarding assistance to Armenia in light of the military conflict with Azerbaijan.
The statements of the Armenian ambassador to Moscow, Toghanyan, came during an exclusive interview with the Sputnik Agency, in which he said:
“The request has been sent to start consultations with the Russian side regarding the provision of various aid to Armenia in light of its military conflict with Azerbaijan.”
“According to the agreement concluded with the allied countries, consultations may be held in the immediate future, and their focus will be determining the amount of assistance, the type of assistance and other details between the two countries,” Toghanyan said.
The Armenian ambassador stressed, “I think we will get the appropriate response from the Russian side.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.