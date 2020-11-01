BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Ambassador of Armenia to Moscow, Vardan Tujanyan, announced that Yerevan has sent an urgent request to Moscow to start consultations regarding assistance to Armenia in light of the military conflict with Azerbaijan.

The statements of the Armenian ambassador to Moscow, Toghanyan, came during an exclusive interview with the Sputnik Agency, in which he said:

“The request has been sent to start consultations with the Russian side regarding the provision of various aid to Armenia in light of its military conflict with Azerbaijan.”

“According to the agreement concluded with the allied countries, consultations may be held in the immediate future, and their focus will be determining the amount of assistance, the type of assistance and other details between the two countries,” Toghanyan said.

The Armenian ambassador stressed, “I think we will get the appropriate response from the Russian side.”