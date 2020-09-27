BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that 16 soldiers were killed and more than 100 others were injured in clashes in the Karabakh region.

The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanian, citing the unilaterally recognized Deputy Minister of Defense in the Nagorno Karabakh government, Artur Sargsyan, said that 16 Armenian soldiers were killed and 100 others were injured during the fighting on the contact line with Azerbaijan.

This escalation comes after the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claimed that the Armenian armed forces fired on residential areas located on the contact line in Karabakh.

In contrast, according to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Karabakh “was subjected to air and missile attacks” by the Azerbaijani forces, prompting their troops to respond.

The press spokesman for the President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Gram Bogossian, stated that civilian areas in Karabakh, including the capital, Stepanakert, had been exposed to artillery fire, and called on residents to go to shelters.

This was followed by the announcement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had launched a counterattack operation along the entire line of contact in Karabakh.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that Azerbaijan has lost three tanks, and it is assumed that there are “losses of operating forces”.

The Azerbaijani army announced the destruction of 12 anti-aircraft systems of the Armenian Air Force.