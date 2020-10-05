BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a video on Sunday that showed a devastating attack carried out by the forces of Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.

In the video released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, which was shared on several platforms, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen ambushing the Azerbaijani military as they traveled through a rough patch of territory in Karabakh.

The video showed several Azerbaijani troops traveling through the Karabakh region and the subsequent explosions that followed.

Since the start of the clashes on Sunday, September 27th, the intensity of the firefights has increased, as the Azerbaijani military attempts to push further into the Karabakh region.