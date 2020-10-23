BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video on Thursday of what they claimed was a group of mercenaries moving through the conflict zone in the Karabakh region.
According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the new video provides proof of mercenaries in the ranks of the Azerbaijani forces in Karabakh.
In the video below, the alleged mercenaries are positioned on an unknown hilltop, with one of them laying on the ground; it is not clear what nationality these militants are.
New video testifying to the presence of mercenary terrorists in the conflict zone pic.twitter.com/tS3KSnMCVS
— Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 22, 2020
Despite the fact the Armenian Ministry of Defense did not identify the nationalities of the militants, several reports over the last two months have indicated that Turkey has sent Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan in order to help the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in their Karabakh offensive.
Furthermore, a number of videos have surfaced showing Syrian militants wearing Azerbaijani border guard uniforms, which Armenia says is proof that Baku is using mercenaries against their forces.
For their part, both Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied using or sending mercenaries to the Karabakh front. Instead, they have accused Armenia of using mercenaries from Syria and Lebanon to fight their battles in the Karabakh region.
