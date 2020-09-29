BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Onn Tuesday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense released a video of the wreckage of a helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force in the Karabakh region.

Commenting on this video, the Armenian Ministry of Defense spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan stated that the Armenian Igla air defense system shot down two Azerbaijani helicopters.

In the video below, the Armenian Ministry of Defense showed the remains of an Azerbaijani helicopter that was shot down in the Karabakh region this morning.

Clashes broke out in the Karabkh region on Sunday, prompting both the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces to launch several attacks over the last 72 hours.