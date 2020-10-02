BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Armenia has released new footage of what it says is an Azerbaijani helicopter crashing in the Karabakh region on Thursday.
In the short video released on Thursday, the alleged helicopter can be seen crashing in an unknown part of the Karabakh region.
The end of the video shows a powerful explosion after the said Azerbaijani helicopter crashes into the ground.
The video’s release coincides with the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s announcement of two Azerbaijani helicopters being shot down by the Artsakh Defense Army on Thursday afternoon.
In addition to the downing of the helicopters, the Armenian forces also shot down several Azerbaijani drones, including one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was approaching the capital city, Yerevan, last night.
