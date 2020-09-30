BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Armenia released this evening, what it claims is proof that Turkey shot down their Su-25 aircraft on Tuesday, September 29.

The Press Secretary of the Armenian Minister of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, released the flight radar detail from September 29, which shows the movement of the Turkish F-16 before the Armenian Su-25 is shot down.

An episode of the air environment presented earlier today pic.twitter.com/4yiOezihF5 — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) September 30, 2020

Armenia maintains that the Su-25 was shot down by the Turkish 16, despite the denials from both Ankara and Baku.

However, Azerbaijan changed their statement on Wednesday, as they claimed that the Su-25 jet did indeed crash, but not because of the F-16.

Instead, Azerbaijan claims the Armenian Su-25 crashed with another aircraft during its take off.

The Armenian authorities have accused Azerbaijan of giving Turkey full access to its airspace, which they said was evident in the radar detail collected since Sunday.

Turkey maintains that they are not involved in Azerbaijan’s military operations, despite the fact reports are beginning to surface of Syrian mercenaries being killed in Karabakh.