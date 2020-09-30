BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense has released pictures of the warplane that was shot down by a Turkish F-16 fighter in the airspace of Armenia.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Turkish fighter took off from the Azerbaijani city of Kanja, and the control devices recorded this at a depth of 60 km towards the territory of Azerbaijan, and it flew at an altitude of 8,200 meters.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, confirmed that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25 fighter in the airspace of Armenia.

On September 29, F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Turkish Air Forces downed SU-25 Fighter within the airspace of #Armenia. It was carrying out combat tasks to repel the attacks of #Azerbaijan on military and civilian objects. Pilot Major Valeri Danelin was killed pic.twitter.com/ew01OZujPc — Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) September 30, 2020

“While carrying out a combat mission during anti-aircraft and air battles, a multi-functional F-16 fighter of the Turkish Air Force shot down a” Sukhoi-25 “attack aircraft of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of Armenia, killing the pilot.”

In turn, both Ankara and Baku denied the news of the Armenian plane being shot down, and Reuters reported that Turkish officials denied the news of the Turkish F-16 downing an Armenian warplane, and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense denied it.

Azerbaijan said that the two Armenian Su-25 jets collided during take off, which caused them to crash.