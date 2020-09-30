BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense has released pictures of the warplane that was shot down by a Turkish F-16 fighter in the airspace of Armenia.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Turkish fighter took off from the Azerbaijani city of Kanja, and the control devices recorded this at a depth of 60 km towards the territory of Azerbaijan, and it flew at an altitude of 8,200 meters.
Earlier, the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, confirmed that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25 fighter in the airspace of Armenia.
On September 29, F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Turkish Air Forces downed SU-25 Fighter within the airspace of #Armenia. It was carrying out combat tasks to repel the attacks of #Azerbaijan on military and civilian objects. Pilot Major Valeri Danelin was killed pic.twitter.com/ew01OZujPc
— Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) September 30, 2020
“While carrying out a combat mission during anti-aircraft and air battles, a multi-functional F-16 fighter of the Turkish Air Force shot down a” Sukhoi-25 “attack aircraft of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of Armenia, killing the pilot.”
In turn, both Ankara and Baku denied the news of the Armenian plane being shot down, and Reuters reported that Turkish officials denied the news of the Turkish F-16 downing an Armenian warplane, and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense denied it.
Azerbaijan said that the two Armenian Su-25 jets collided during take off, which caused them to crash.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.