BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The Armenia government shared a video on Sunday of alleged Syrian mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Azerbaijani military in the Karabakh region.

In the short video released, the Turkish-supplied fighters can be seen touring the battlefield after clashing with the Armenian forces in Karabakh.

The mercenaries insult the dead Armenian soldiers, while they film the corpses in an unknown area in the Karabakh region.