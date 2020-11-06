BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) _ Allen Simonyan, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, expressed his country’s readiness to present the foreign militants captured in the Karabakh region to the ambassadors of their countries, stressing that the presence of terrorists in the region has become a fait accompli.
“We have captured mercenaries from Syria and Libya, and they are talking about everything. Armenia is ready to give any ambassador the opportunity to communicate with terrorists who were captured during the battles. As a representative of the government, I personally pledge to organize such meetings,” Simonyan said.
He considered that Karabakh had become a gateway through which terrorists tried to reach different parts of the world, including Russia.
Simonyan stressed Yerevan’s readiness for mutual compromises with Azerbaijan, but not for surrender.
He described the statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that Armenia does not specify the details of its proposals regarding Karabakh, as they are not based on any truth, adding that the compromise requires the two sides to move, “but if only one party accepts the solution, then this means surrender and not a compromise.”
In response to a question about the possibility of the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the seven regions adjacent to Karabakh, Simonyan indicated that this plan has been under consideration for a long time, but does not include determining the status of Karabakh, which makes the unconditional withdrawal from the “security belt” of the region an unrealistic requirement.
Simonyan questioned the possibility of holding a meeting between the Azerbaijani President and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the current circumstances, noting that “it will be very difficult to solve this issue diplomatically during this period.”
Simonyan said that the armistice initiative in Karabakh “was foiled by the Turkish side at the hands of the Azerbaijani leadership,” stressing that Russia “plays a major role” in settling the conflict in Karabakh and the region as a whole, and “it must continue to play such a role,” noting that Yerevan “will insist on this in the future.”
