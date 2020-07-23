BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Turkish National Security Council called on Armenia “to abandon its hostile positions and withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.”

According to the state-owned Anadolu Agency, this came in the final statement of the Turkish National Security Council meeting, which was held Wednesday, chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The agency added that “the Turkish National Security Council strongly condemned the aggressive behavior of Armenia, which has occupied Azerbaijani lands for many years.”

Earlier, Erdogan said that Ankara could not leave “brotherly Azerbaijan” alone in the face of Armenian attacks.

The Turkish president added that he would not hesitate to “stand against any attack” on Azerbaijan and that Armenia “is in a difficult position that it cannot deal with” in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Ismail Demir, director of the Turkish Defense Industries Authority, said, “Our defense industry, with all its expertise, technologies and capabilities, from our drones to our ammunition, missiles and electronic warfare systems, is always at the disposal of Azerbaijan,” according to Reuters.

This new escalation comes after a period of calm, following a clash in the region that began on July 12, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the adjacent areas of Tuvuz and Tavush, which are on the border with Georgia.

According to Baku, 11 Azerbaijani military personnel, including a general, have been killed so far.

