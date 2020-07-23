BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Turkish National Security Council called on Armenia “to abandon its hostile positions and withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.”
According to the state-owned Anadolu Agency, this came in the final statement of the Turkish National Security Council meeting, which was held Wednesday, chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The agency added that “the Turkish National Security Council strongly condemned the aggressive behavior of Armenia, which has occupied Azerbaijani lands for many years.”
Earlier, Erdogan said that Ankara could not leave “brotherly Azerbaijan” alone in the face of Armenian attacks.
The Turkish president added that he would not hesitate to “stand against any attack” on Azerbaijan and that Armenia “is in a difficult position that it cannot deal with” in the conflict.
Meanwhile, Ismail Demir, director of the Turkish Defense Industries Authority, said, “Our defense industry, with all its expertise, technologies and capabilities, from our drones to our ammunition, missiles and electronic warfare systems, is always at the disposal of Azerbaijan,” according to Reuters.
This new escalation comes after a period of calm, following a clash in the region that began on July 12, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the adjacent areas of Tuvuz and Tavush, which are on the border with Georgia.
According to Baku, 11 Azerbaijani military personnel, including a general, have been killed so far.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.