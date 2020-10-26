Armenia is ready to make concessions for the sake of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict but will never agree to capitulate, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.
“I want everyone to understand clearly that Azerbaijan doesn’t want any compromises to resolve the problem. It wants capitulation of Karabakh. We are ready for mutual concessions, even for such concessions that would be painful for us, but the Armenian people will never be ready to capitulate,” he said live on his Facebook account.
As for the fate of the last truce in Karabakh, Pashinyan admitted that it did not hold out like its predecessors, blaming the Azerbaijani side for continuing the battles.
