BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – The Armenia Investigation Commission has issued search warrants for three Syrian mercenaries, who are fighting in the Karabakh region alongside the Azerbaijani forces.
According to press sources, “as a result of the security and intelligence measures taken by the Armenian National Security Service, information was obtained that three other Syrian citizens were implicated by Azerbaijan to be mercenaries involved in hostilities against Karabakh and Armenia.”
They said, “The defendants are Abu Setif Al-Hindawi, Ahmed Al-Tibi, and Abu Diab Al-Halabi, and they have been charged with international terrorism and violating international humanitarian law during armed conflicts.”
It should be noted that in Armenia recently, two Syrian citizens who participated in the war were arrested in Karabakh while fighting for the Azerbaijani side.
