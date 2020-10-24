BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that Armenians in Karabakh are forced to fight against 3 enemy parties simultaneously, which leads to an exacerbation of the conflict.

On Friday, the minister said in a speech during a video conference for the Atlantic Council: “This conflict is distinguished, in that the aggression is not only on the part of Azerbaijan. In fact, our citizens are fighting in Karabakh against three enemy parties simultaneously. There is direct participation on the part of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and foreign terrorist militants are also taking part in Azerbaijan’s fight against Armenians.

Mnatsakyanyan stressed that the Armenian side will never give up “the security of the citizens of Karabakh.”

According to him, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict on 27th of September, the villages and cities of Karabakh have been constantly bombed by drones and have been bombed by air strikes, and as a result, about 90,000 refugees lost their homes and properties, and the infrastructure was destroyed.

On Friday, Mnatsakyanyan met in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Assistant President for National Security Affairs Robert O’Brien.

In turn, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jihon Permov held similar talks with U.S. officials.