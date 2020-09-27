BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that it has evidence of Turkey’s intervention alongside Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict, confirming that Yerevan is investigating reports of the presence of Syrian militants there.
The spokesman for the ministry, Artsron Ovanessian, stated that the Armenian side has some information that sheds light on Turkey’s role in the recent developments in Baghera.
He said that the talk is about irrefutable evidence of the presence of Turkish weapons in the Azerbaijani forces in Karabakh, stressing that these facts leave no room for doubt.
He continued, “There are other facts that need investigation. As for the militants, I cannot confirm or deny these reports now. With the passage of time, we will collect more evidence and talk about the matter based on clearer evidence.”
Assistant President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev denied the authenticity of the report issued by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights about Turkey’s transfer of Syrian militants to Karabakh, considering it null and void.
Since the start of September, reports have surfaced about Turkey’s intention to deploy militants from Syria to Azerbaijan to fight the Armenian forces in Karabakh.
While nothing has been confirmed, Syrian opposition activists have spoken about the alleged recruitment, with some calling on the militants to not take part in the conflict.
