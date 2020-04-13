BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Armenia has sent a large batch of medical supplies to Syria’s Aleppo amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has affected most of the world.
According to Armen Press, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria donated medical items to the Aleppo Military Hospital and other medical facilities on April 12th.
“The Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise, which has medics and de-miners deployed on the mission, said it cooperated with the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo to carry out the provision,” the publication reported.
The news site quoted General Fayez al-Ayubi, the superintendent of the Aleppo Military Hospital, as saying that he appreciated Armenia’s donation and expressed his gratitude for all that they have done.
“Our Armenian colleagues are committed to the high principles of humanitarianism and are professionally helping the Syrian population every day. The Syrian people appreciate that Armenians are standing by our side in this difficult situation,” the general stated.
Armenia has been one of the biggest humanitarian donors to Syria, as they have repeatedly come to the aid of the war-torn nation on several occasions in the past nine years.
