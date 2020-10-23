BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the validity of the claims from the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about the control of his country’s forces on the Karabakh-Iranian borders.

“There are fierce battles along the border, and it is not possible to talk about complete control,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

They continued, “If their forces see the Aras River at some points, this does not mean complete control.”

Earlier on Thursday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the full control of the Karabakh-Iran, which has been witnessing a military escalation since late last September.