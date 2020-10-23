BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the validity of the claims from the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about the control of his country’s forces on the Karabakh-Iranian borders.
“There are fierce battles along the border, and it is not possible to talk about complete control,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
They continued, “If their forces see the Aras River at some points, this does not mean complete control.”
Earlier on Thursday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the full control of the Karabakh-Iran, which has been witnessing a military escalation since late last September.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.