BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Artsron Hovhannisyan, denied reports of the destruction of the S-300 system in the Karabakh region.
In an interview with Russia’s Sputnik Agency, Hovhannisyan said that “this information does not correspond to reality.”
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense had announced that it had destroyed the S-300 missile system of the Armenian Air Force on the front line in the Karabakh region.
They said, “Yesterday, during the fighting in the Shushkand area of the Khojavind region, the enemy’s S-300 air defense missile system was disabled.”
Earlier, the ministry stated that the Armenian S-300 missiles, which covered the airspace of Yerevan, were removed from combat service and sent towards Nagorny Karabakh.
Also this morning, the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said that two drones of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were shot down over Stepanakert at night.
