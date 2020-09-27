BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Armenian government declared a state of war and general mobilization in the country due to the Karabakh events that transpired this morning.
The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced earlier that his country’s authorities were studying the possibility of declaring a state of war and partial general mobilization.
Pashinyan released a statement on his Facebook page that read: “The state of war and general mobilization will be announced by a decision of the government of the Republic of Armenia. The decision will take effect after its official publication.”
He added, “I invite the soldiers appointed in the forces to appear before their military commissions in the regions.”
Earlier on Sunday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian armed forces fired on residential areas located on the line of contact in Karabakh, and according to these statements, civilians were killed.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Karabakh “was subjected to air and missile attacks.”
The press spokesman for the unilaterally recognized President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Gram Bogossian, stated that civilian areas in Karabakh, including the capital, Stepanakert, had been exposed to artillery fire, and called on residents to go to shelters.
This was followed by the announcement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched a counterattack operation along the entire line of contact in Karabakh.
In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that Azerbaijan has lost three tanks, and it is assumed that there are “losses of operating forces”.
The Azerbaijani army announced the destruction of 12 anti-aircraft systems of the Armenian Air Force.
