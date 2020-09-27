BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country’s authorities are studying the possibility of declaring a state of war and partial general mobilization.

“At the decision of the Government, martial law and general mobilization is being declared in the Republic of #Armenia. I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats. For the fatherland, for victory,” Pashinyan tweeted on Sunday.

The statement comes against the background of the worsening situation in Karabakh, as the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that the Armenian armed forces opened fire on residential areas located on the line of contact in Karabakh, and according to these statements, civilians were killed.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Karabakh “was subjected to air and missile attacks.”

The press spokesman for the unilaterally recognized President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Gram Bogossian, stated that civilian areas in Karabakh, including the capital, Stepanakert, had been exposed to artillery fire, and called on residents to go to shelters.

This was followed by the announcement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had launched a counterattack operation along the entire line of contact in Karabakh.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that Azerbaijan has lost three tanks, and it is assumed that there are “losses of operating forces”.

Source: Sputnik