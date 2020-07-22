BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that their armed forces foiled an attempt by the Azerbaijan military to infiltrate their border positions.
“Today, at 22:30 the special units of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a new attack in the direction of the Armenian ‘Anvakh’ (Fearless) border position,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said, as quoted by the Public Radio of Armenia.
However, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense contrasted these claims, stating that there wa no attack from their forces on Tuesday.
“There was no new attack in that direction from our side. On the contrary, calmness remains on our section of the state border, we have no losses,” they said.
Border tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia resurfaced on July 12th after heavy clashes broke out between the two neighboring nations.
Despite international calls to end the violence, the two sides have engaged in sporadic clashes along the border, with both parties suffering losses.
