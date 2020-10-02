BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense claimed on Friday that the Azerbaijani forces have suffered massive losses within their ranks.

The losses reported by the Ministry of Defense indicated huge losses within the ranks of the Azerbaijani military, along with the destruction of a significant amount of equipment.

According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shush Stepanyan, the Azerbaijani military has suffered 1,750 casualties since the start of the clashes on September 27.

Furthermore, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of ten enemy helicopters, 107 drones, 205 armored vehicles, five planes, and one Smerch missile launcher.

Azerbaijan has not responded to these claims, nor have they released any information about their losses.