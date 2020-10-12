BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani Su-25 jet that was flying over the Karabakh region.
“The #Azerbaijani Air Force operates Su-25 fighter jets along the border with the air support of F-16 fighter jets of the Air Force of Turkey,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Monday.
“Air Defense units of Defense Army of #Artsakh shot down one Su-25 attack aircraft in the north-eastern direction,” she added.
The claim was first reported by the Artsakh Defense Army, who said they shot down the aircraft in the northeast direction of the Karabakh region.
#Artsakh Defense Army Air Defense Units shot down a SU-25 attack jet in the north-eastern direction of #Artsakh.
— Artsakh Defense Army (@Karabakh_MoD) October 12, 2020
No visual confirmation was posted, nor has the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense commented on the claims.
However, if true, this would be a major loss for the Azerbaijani military, as their 12 Su-25 aircraft make up half of their combat jets.
