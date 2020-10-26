BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a pictograph on Monday, which showed Azerbaijan’s alleged losses from Yerevan’s standpoint.

According to the Armenian Minister of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost 220 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), 16 military choppers, 24 jets, 600 armored vehicles, and six TOS launchers.

In addition to these losses, the Armenian Ministry of Defense claimed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered 6,674 casualties during the clashes in the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has not commented on these claims from their Armenian counterpart.

Please note: Azerbaijan does not announce its losses, so it is difficult to verify the country’s losses since the start of the clashes on September 27th.