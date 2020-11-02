BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for an international investigation into the presence of “mercenaries and terrorists” in the conflict zone of Karabakh, following statements by the Armenian forces that they had captured two Syrians.
Pashinyan said via his official Facebook page: “Azerbaijan has resorted to the help of mercenaries to solve its issues in the “security field,” pointing out that “we have conclusive evidence of that.”
He added that the involvement of “mercenaries and terrorists” to fight in Karabakh “represents a threat not only to the security of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, but also to international security, and this issue must be subject to an international investigation.”
The Armenian side had previously said that its forces had captured two Syrian fighters in the combat zones, noting that the first of them came from Hama and the second from Idlib.
Azerbaijan has repeatedly denied the presence of foreign fighters among its ranks, accusing Armenia of engaging its communities from different parts of the world, in addition to Kurdish fighters, to fight in Karabakh.
