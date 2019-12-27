The first pair of Russian-made Su-30SM multirole fighters purchased by Armenia at the beginning of 2019 landed at an aerodrome in Southern Caucasus republic, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on his Facebook page on Friday.
“Our most important acquisition this year,” Pashinyan noted, demonstrating the delivered aircraft to his subscribers.
The Armenian authorities announced in early 2019 that they had acquired four Su-30SM multirole fighters from Russia.
The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines.
The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.