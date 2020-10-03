BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that their air defenses shot down a number of enemy aircraft over the Karabakh region.
According to the Press Secretary of the Minister of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, “as of now 3 enemy aircrafts in total have been shot down.”
Stepanyan did not specify the type of aircraft that were shot down by the Armenian air defenses; however, given the large number of drones downed since Sunday September 27, it is highly likely that they were unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
On Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that their air defenses shot down three helicopters and five aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani military.
Clashes between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces broke out last Sunday, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities in the Karabakh region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.