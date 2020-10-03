BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that their air defenses shot down a number of enemy aircraft over the Karabakh region.

According to the Press Secretary of the Minister of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, “as of now 3 enemy aircrafts in total have been shot down.”

Stepanyan did not specify the type of aircraft that were shot down by the Armenian air defenses; however, given the large number of drones downed since Sunday September 27, it is highly likely that they were unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

On Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that their air defenses shot down three helicopters and five aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani military.

Clashes between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces broke out last Sunday, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities in the Karabakh region.