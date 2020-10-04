BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroyed several Azerbaijani aircraft and tanks in the Karabakh region.
According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, “Today, at around 12:00 the units of the Defense Army have engaged and destroyed on the southern flank three enemy aircraft and two main battle tanks.”
Stepanyan did not provide any more details about the destruction of these aircraft and battle tanks; however, it comes at a time when the Azerbaijani military attempts to advance further into the Karabakh region.
On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the capture of seven villages after a fierce battle with the Armenian forces in southern Karabakh.
At the same time, the Armenian forces have also countered the Azerbaijani military’s gains by heavily bombarded their positions at these newly captured areas.
Last Sunday, September 27, intense clashes broke out in the Karabakh region, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities there.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.