BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroyed several Azerbaijani aircraft and tanks in the Karabakh region.

According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, “Today, at around 12:00 the units of the Defense Army have engaged and destroyed on the southern flank three enemy aircraft and two main battle tanks.”

Stepanyan did not provide any more details about the destruction of these aircraft and battle tanks; however, it comes at a time when the Azerbaijani military attempts to advance further into the Karabakh region.

On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the capture of seven villages after a fierce battle with the Armenian forces in southern Karabakh.

At the same time, the Armenian forces have also countered the Azerbaijani military’s gains by heavily bombarded their positions at these newly captured areas.

Last Sunday, September 27, intense clashes broke out in the Karabakh region, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities there.