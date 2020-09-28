BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Sunday evening, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) had seized an Azerbaijani BMP-3 tank and 10 other armored vehicles with military equipment.
“As a result of the counterattack by the units of the Defense Forces (Nagorno Karabakh), 11 units of the enemy’s armored vehicles were seized with their combat equipment, including a tank (BMP-3),” the spokeswoman for the ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said via Facebook. .
On Sunday morning, an escalation occurred along the demarcation line in Nagorno-Karabakh, a mainly Armenian autonomous region that declared independence from what was then the Azerbaijan Soviet Republic in 1991.
Azerbaijan launched what it described as a “counter-attack”, while Artsakh authorities accused the Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital, Stepanakert, and military operations are still ongoing.
This comes after the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday, the killing of 16 soldiers and wounding more than a hundred others in clashes in the Karabakh region.
Many states and international organizations, including the United Nations, have called on the parties to the conflict to immediately cease fire and return to the dialogue facilitated by the OSCE without preconditions.
