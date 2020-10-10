BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Saturday, the countries of the world about the recent Turkish expansion in the region.

During his speech with an Armenian agency, Pashinyan called on the international community to urgently intervene in the Karabakh conflict, explaining that Armenia and the Karabakh Republic represent the last line of defense to Turkey’s expansionist insatiable.

Pashinyan pointed out that “if the international community did not intervene in the current events in the region, it would soon see the Turks at the gates of Vienna as it happened in the 17th century.”

He noted that “the Armenian population living in the Karabakh Republic is threatened with genocide. The only thing to spare them from this scenario is the recognition of their independence.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday morning announced a ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which began at midnight on October 10.

Source: Sputnik