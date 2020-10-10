After 10 hours of negotiations in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, beginning 10 October to exchange prisoners and the bodies of those who were killed.
“A ceasefire has been announced, beginning 12:00 on 10 October, 2020, for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees, and bodies of the dead, to be mediated in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross”, the statement said.
According to the statement, Baku and Yerevan agreed to start “substantive” talks on the Karabakh conflict.
“The Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement, begin substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving a peaceful settlement as soon as possible”, Lavrov stated.
The joint statement, cited by Lavrov, said that the specifics of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be agreed on separately.
The statement also said that the sides had committed to keeping the format of the talks on Karabakh unchanged.
Traditionally, the internationally-recognized format of the talks has been the OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairmanship of Russia, the US and France.
Beginning 9 October, the trilateral talks lasted over 10 hours, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov negotiating a ceasefire in Karabakh with counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.