BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – On Sunday, the United States announced a ceasefire between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh, starting on Monday morning.

“The ceasefire for humanitarian reasons will come into effect at 08:00 local time … October 26, 2020, ” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“The United States facilitated intensive negotiations between foreign ministers and co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to bring Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement added.

The renewed military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on September 27.

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew before declaring a partial mobilization. Prior to this, the Armenian Cabinet declared a state of war and general mobilization in the country due to the events in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan and Armenia announced that they had reached an agreement on a humanitarian truce on October 18, but the two sides exchanged accusations of violating it.