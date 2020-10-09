BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Elysee Palace in the French capital, Paris, announced that the two parties to the conflict in the Karabakh region may sign a truce today or tomorrow that puts an end to the fighting that has lasted since September 27th.
The AFP quoted the French presidential palace as saying, “The two parties to the conflict are heading towards a truce on Friday or Saturday.”
This statement comes just hours after both Baku and Yerevan agreed to attend a peace conference in Moscow that will be mediated by the Russian government.
Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in the Karabakh region on September 27th, prompting both sides to mass mobilize their forces and impose a state of war.
