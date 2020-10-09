BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova confirmed to reporters that Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to participate in the consultations that will be held in Moscow on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Zakharova said, “Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation in the consultations in Moscow, and preparations for the meeting are underway.”

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons, in order to exchange bodies and prisoners.

A number of countries, including Russia and France, called on both parties to the conflict to show restraint.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also held a phone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every effort to prevent an escalation in Karabakh.

On September 27, the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed, resulting in the deadliest series of fighting since the 1993 conflict.