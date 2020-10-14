BERIUT, LEBANON (9:55 P.M.) – For the second time in the last five days, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has announced that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has shot down an Azerbaijani jet over the Karabakh region.
“Azerbaijan used Air Force in the northeastern direction,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Twitter.
“The Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army just shot down an Azerbaijani Su-25 attack jet,” they added.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense did not release any footage of the alleged downing, which has since been denied by their Azerbaijani counterparts.
Following this announcement, the Armenian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of targeting sites inside of Armenian territory.
“Oct.14, Azerbaijan’i AF has targeted the mil equipment on combat alert in the ter-ry of Armenia adjacent to the border w/Qaravachar. The attack was carried out based on the mere assumption that the subject equipment was allegedly going to strike at Azerbaijan’s civilian settlem-s,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense tweeted.
Both sides have since traded accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement that was established on October 10th in Moscow.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.