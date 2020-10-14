BERIUT, LEBANON (9:55 P.M.) – For the second time in the last five days, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has announced that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has shot down an Azerbaijani jet over the Karabakh region.

“Azerbaijan used Air Force in the northeastern direction,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Twitter.

“The Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army just shot down an Azerbaijani Su-25 attack jet,” they added.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense did not release any footage of the alleged downing, which has since been denied by their Azerbaijani counterparts.

Following this announcement, the Armenian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of targeting sites inside of Armenian territory.

“Oct.14, Azerbaijan’i AF has targeted the mil equipment on combat alert in the ter-ry of Armenia adjacent to the border w/Qaravachar. The attack was carried out based on the mere assumption that the subject equipment was allegedly going to strike at Azerbaijan’s civilian settlem-s,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense tweeted.

Both sides have since traded accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement that was established on October 10th in Moscow.