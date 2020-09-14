BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan accused Turkish authorities of transporting foreign fighters to neighboring Azerbaijan.
This came in a press conference held by Mnatsakanyan with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, within the framework of his current visit to Cairo.
Mnatsakanyan’s accusation against Ankara came in response to a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last July, in which he said:
“We will never hesitate to confront any attack on the rights and lands of Azerbaijan.”
Armenia considers this statement an implicit threat to Turkey to use force in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the mountainous Karabakh region.
There have been several allegations, mostly from the Russian media and social media channels, of Turkey sending Syrian militants to Azerbaijan, similar to what they have done in Libya.
However, it should be noted that there has been no visual proof of Syrian fighters in Azerbaijan.
