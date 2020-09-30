BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, during the military clashes in Karabakh, used various types of weapons, “including long-range weapons.”

The official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Artsron Hovhannisyan, said:

“The fighting continues along the entire front line. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the northern part are using various types of weapons, including long-range weapons, drones and artillery.

Last Sunday morning, violent clashes erupted in Karabakh between the Armenian troops and local forces on the one hand, and the Azerbaijani army on the one hand, amid mutual accusations of causing a new round of fighting.

Since then, both parties have suffered heavy casualties and losses to equipment, with the Armenian Ministry of Defense reporting the loss of an Su-25 aircraft.