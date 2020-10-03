BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Artsron Hovhannisyan, said in a statement on Saturday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired cluster munitions at the civilian population in Karabakh from the Israeli multi-launch LAR-160 missile system.

The spokesman posted on his official Facebook page pictures showing remnants of what Hovhannesian said were the Israeli cluster weapon.

“Azerbaijan is bombing civilians with cluster bombs from the LAR-160 multiple launch rocket system,” Hovhannisyan continued.

The photos show some metal pieces, which the spokesman considered as evidence of the use of cluster weapons by Azerbaijan.

Citizens shared pictures in which they confirmed the fall of these shells on their homes on Saturday through their social media pages on Facebook.

Citizens released pictures showing the fall of rocket-propelled grenades, which they described as “heavy,” as the pictures showed a missile that had settled on the ground without exploding in one of the conflict areas.

On Saturday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive, as violent battles are taking place between the two sides on several fronts.

“The defense army in Karabakh province succeeded in repelling the large-scale enemy attack that began today,” the spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, posted on Facebook.

“Our forces launched a counterattack in one direction, while fierce defensive battles are now taking place on other fronts,” she added.